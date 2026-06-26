ZELENSKYY SAYS CRIMEA IS CRACKING UNDER UKRAINE’S PRESSURE — AND BELARUS HAS BEEN WARNED



President Zelensky says Ukrainian intelligence has obtained materials showing a deepening daily crisis in occupied Crimea — not only with fuel, but with military logistics and the management of the occupation itself. According to him, Russian occupation authorities now openly recognize that they are unable to solve the problems created by Ukraine’s medium-range sanctions against Crimea and its wider long-range sanctions campaign against Russian oil refining.





That is a remarkable admission if true.



Because for months Ukraine has been trying to do exactly this: not just hit Crimea for headlines, but steadily make the peninsula harder to run, harder to supply, and harder to use as a secure rear base for the war in southern Ukraine. Fuel shortages, logistical disruption, power strain, bridge pressure, rail cuts, air defense saturation, and a growing sense of instability all fit into that same picture.





Zelensky also said the same pattern is now appearing in other Russian regions, and that internal Russian documentation obtained by Ukrainian intelligence paints a bleak picture of public mood inside the aggressor state itself. According to those materials, anxiety among Russians is now reportedly higher than it was during Ukraine’s Kursk operation, more than 66% say their financial situation is difficult, and over 80% believe a large-scale economic crisis in Russia is inevitable.





If those figures are accurate, they point to something important: Ukraine’s pressure campaign is not only damaging infrastructure. It is beginning to wear down confidence inside Russia itself.





And Zelensky did not stop at Crimea.



He also revealed that Ukrainian intelligence has documented Belarusian infrastructure projects along the border that appear to have no civilian meaning and every military one: new road links, storage bases for ammunition and fuel, and preparations stretching across directions including Kobryn–Kovel, Ivanovo–Manevychi, Luninets–Sarny, Rechytsa–Korosten, and Gomel–Chernihiv. According to Zelensky, these projects are described in Russian documents specifically in the context of the so-called “SVO.”





That is why his message to Minsk was so blunt.



Belarus has already received what he called the necessary signals from Ukraine, and it knows exactly what steps are required if it truly wants peace. In other words, Kyiv is making clear that it is watching the border, it understands what is being built there, and it does not view these preparations as neutral activity.





Put all of that together and Zelensky’s message is straightforward:



Crimea is under mounting strain. Russia’s interior is feeling the consequences. Belarus is being watched closely. And Ukraine intends to keep pushing on every one of those pressure points until Moscow understands that prolonging this war will only deepen the damage.