Zelenskyy Unveils Drone Defense Shield to Protect Odesa and Black Sea Shipping Routes



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced a new maritime defense strategy aimed at strengthening the protection of Ukraine’s Black Sea coastline and critical shipping corridors.





Under the proposed Maritime Defense Line, Ukraine plans to deploy drone interceptors to patrol the airspace and coastal waters around the port city of Odesa, with the goal of intercepting and destroying incoming aerial and maritime threats.





According to Zelenskyy, the initiative is intended to enhance the security of Ukraine’s grain export routes through the Black Sea, a key component of the country’s economy and global food supply.





Ukrainian officials also said the effectiveness of the country’s drone interceptor systems has improved significantly, with recent data indicating they are now 2.6 times more effective at countering Russian drones than in earlier stages of the campaign.