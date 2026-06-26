Zelenskyy Unveils Reported “40-Day Pressure Campaign” Targeting Russian Infrastructure



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reportedly approved a new strategic campaign aimed at intensifying long-range strikes deep inside Russian territory over the coming weeks.





According to Ukrainian statements, the initiative—described as a “40-Day Influence Operation”—will involve sustained attacks against key Russian infrastructure, including oil refineries, energy facilities, and defense-industrial sites.





The announcement comes after Ukraine launched one of its largest drone attacks of the war, with hundreds of unmanned aerial vehicles reportedly deployed against targets across Russia.





Ukrainian officials say the objective of the campaign is to increase pressure on Moscow by degrading its military-industrial capabilities and compelling Russia to engage in meaningful peace negotiations.





Kyiv argues that previous diplomatic efforts have failed to produce a breakthrough, prompting Ukraine to expand its long-range strike strategy as part of a broader effort to shape conditions for future negotiations.





Russia has not commented on the reported campaign, and the full scope of the planned operations remains unclear.