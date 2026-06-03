Zim 67 MPs IN COURT BATTLE OVER ‘TERM EXTENSION’ PLOT

67 MPs IN COURT BATTLE OVER ‘TERM EXTENSION’ PLOT



A major constitutional showdown is brewing after 67 Members of Zimbabwe’s 10th Parliament were dragged to the Constitutional Court by constituents who accuse them of backing efforts to remain in office beyond the constitutionally prescribed 2028 deadline.





The legal challenge argues that moves to amend the Constitution and extend the lifespan of the current Parliament violate Section 328(7) of the Constitution, which prohibits lawmakers from benefiting from constitutional amendments that lengthen their terms of office.





The applicants claim voters were never properly consulted before the controversial proposal was introduced. They further argue that such a significant constitutional change should be subjected to a national referendum rather than being decided solely through parliamentary processes.





Questions have also been raised about the consultation exercise conducted by Parliament. Critics say the outreach process fell short of meaningful public participation, noting that only 64 meetings were held nationwide one in each administrative district despite Zimbabwe having 210 constituencies. In some districts, a single meeting was expected to represent the views of voters from more than five constituencies.





Although the court applications do not legally prevent the MPs from debating or voting on the amendment bill while the matter is before the courts, the applicants insist that principles of constitutionalism, good governance and the rule of law require the cited legislators to recuse themselves until the Constitutional Court delivers its ruling.





The case is expected to intensify debate over constitutional reform, public participation and the limits of parliamentary power in Zimbabwe.