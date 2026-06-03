Zim govt has tabled a constitutional amendment bill in parliament that would delay the 2028 elections to 2030

Zimbabwe’s government has tabled a constitutional amendment bill in parliament that would delay the 2028 elections to 2030, extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term by two years, and replace direct presidential elections with a parliamentary vote, according to officials and media reports.





The proposed changes, introduced by Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, would also extend the terms of MPs, mayors and councilors from five to seven years.





The move is expected to spark debate over democracy and governance in the country.



Mnangagwa took power following the military-backed removal of long-time ruler Robert Mugabe in 2017.



-DW Africa-