Zim Govt spokesperson calls former Botswana President a “washed-up has-been” for criticising controversial CAB3

Govt spokesperson calls former Botswana President a “washed-up has-been” for criticising controversial CAB3





GOVERNMENT spokesperson Ndabaningi Mangwana has called former Botswana President Ian Khama a washed-up has-been for criticising President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s controversial Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 (CAB3).





CAB3 seeks to extend Mnangagwa’s stay in office, lengthen the life of Parliament and totally do away with Presidential elections by introducing a system where legislators will be the only ones with that mandate.





It has already been debated and passed in the National Assembly and looks likely to be signed into law by July this year.



Khama had queried the Bill’s intent, how Parliamentarians were allowed to receive financial inducement to support it, and put Zimbabwe on a list of African countries whose leaders have amended constitutions so as to stay in power.





“Here we go again. Another power-hungry President has the constitution amended through rigging and cash inducements to extend his term of office,” said Khama on Facebook.





“Zimbabwe has now become the latest in a growing list of countries whose presidents want to cling to power and manipulate the constitution to achieve that.





“As I told Job Sikhala at the launch of his book “Footprints in the chains,” the only thing that has changed since Rhodesia and Ian Smith, is the name of his country and that of its leaders. Oppressors come in all colours.”



Mangwana, clearly irked by Khama’s comment, took to X, formerly Twitter, to lay into him. – NewZimbabwe