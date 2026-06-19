Zimbabwe Among Africa’s Top 10 Most Visited Destinations in 2025



Zimbabwe has secured a place among Africa’s 10 most visited countries, welcoming 1.6 million international tourists in 2025, according to the latest tourism figures.





The country ranks 9th on the continent, highlighting its growing appeal as a destination renowned for its wildlife, natural wonders and cultural heritage.



Africa’s Most Visited Countries (2025):





1. Morocco 🇲🇦 – 19.8 million

2. Egypt 🇪🇬 – 18.6 million

3. Tunisia 🇹🇳 – 11 million

4. South Africa 🇿🇦 – 10.48 million

5. Kenya 🇰🇪 – 2.7 million

6. Tanzania 🇹🇿 – 2.29 million



7. Algeria 🇩🇿 – 2 million+

8. Uganda 🇺🇬 – 1.64 million

9. Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 – 1.6 million

10. Rwanda 🇷🇼 – 1.49 million