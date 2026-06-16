Zimbabwe repatriates 660 citizens from South Africa as government vows continued support





The Government of Zimbabwe says it has repatriated 660 citizens from South Africa, reaffirming its commitment to assisting nationals who wish to return home.





In a statement shared on social media, government spokesperson Nick Mangwana said the safety and well-being of Zimbabweans remained a priority, with authorities continuing to work through the country’s diplomatic missions to support those in need.





“The Government of Zimbabwe, like any administration that truly values its people, holds the safety and well-being of its nationals as a matter of deepest concern,” Mangwana said.



“To date, we have been able to repatriate 660 of our citizens from South Africa, and we remain committed to supporting all those who wish to return home.”





He encouraged Zimbabweans requiring assistance, as well as those aware of others in need, to contact the country’s embassy and consulates for support.



“If you or someone you know requires assistance, please do not hesitate to reach out to our embassy and consulates. We will leave no one behind,” he said.





The repatriation effort forms part of the government’s ongoing response to the needs of Zimbabwean citizens beyond the country’s borders. Authorities say the exercise reflects their commitment to ensuring that nationals facing difficulties abroad have access to assistance and a pathway home should they choose to return.