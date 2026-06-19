Zimbabwean activist killed fighting for Russia in Ukraine war



Wisdom Mkhwananzi, a member of the Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP), has reportedly died in Russia after being recruited to fight in Moscow’s war against Ukraine.





According to CITE, Mkhwananzi, also known as Nkunzi or Gagisa within MRP circles, is believed to have been killed around December 11, 2025, shortly after completing military training and being deployed to the frontlines.





MRP leader Mqondisi Moyo told CITE he pieced together information from family members, survivors and previous conversations with Mkhwananzi before communication with him stopped.





“I can safely say that, although people have been talking about it on social media, I have spoken to his brother and his aunt in the United Kingdom and, from the information I have, it is almost confirmed that Mkhwananzi and some of his colleagues were killed on December 11 last year,” Moyo said.





Moyo said he last spoke to Mkhwananzi on December 7, when the activist revealed he had completed just over a week of basic military training and was awaiting deployment.





According to Moyo, Mkhwananzi said he had travelled to Russia in search of better economic opportunities, saying life had become increasingly difficult in both Zimbabwe and South Africa.





“He said life was hard in Zimbabwe and the situation was also becoming difficult in South Africa. He said it was better for him to try somewhere else for the sake of his family,” Moyo said.





Mkhwananzi reportedly travelled with a group of seven recruits, including four Zimbabweans and others from countries such as Kenya. Moyo said the brief military training included basic combat instruction and introductory Russian language lessons.





His reported death comes amid growing concern over the recruitment of economically vulnerable Zimbabweans into Russia’s war against Ukraine through promises of lucrative salaries and employment. CITE reports that some recruits receive only minimal training before being sent into combat.





Moyo said foreign recruits often adopt Russian names, making it difficult to identify casualties, while deaths involving foreign fighters are not always publicly disclosed.



Mkhwananzi is survived by his wife and two children.