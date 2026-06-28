ZULU KING MISUZULU CALLS FOR PEACE AHEAD OF THE 30 JUNE ANTI-ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION PROTESTS, URGING SOUTH AFRICANS TO ENSURE THAT “NO BLOOD IS SHED”





Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has called for calm and restraint ahead of the planned 30 June anti-illegal immigration protests, urging South Africans to ensure that no violence or bloodshed takes place.





The King acknowledged concerns surrounding undocumented immigration but emphasized that communities should not take the law into their own hands. He appealed for peaceful action and dialogue, stressing that protecting lives and maintaining social stability must remain a priority.





His remarks come as preparations for the 30 June demonstrations continue across parts of South Africa, with various groups calling for action against illegal immigration while authorities and community leaders urge protesters to remain peaceful and law-abiding.



💬 Do you agree with King Misuzulu’s call for peaceful protests and no bloodshed on 30 June? 🇿🇦