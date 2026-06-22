1 + 1 IS NOT ALWAYS 2 IN POLITICS – KABIMBA



Wynter Kabimba says a family of 5 can assure a politician that they would vote for him or her and yet gets zero from a polling station they vote from.





Commenting on the massive rallies the Tonse Pamodzi Alliance is having since it launched its presidential campaign, Kabimba says unlike in Mathematics where numbers matter in politics it doesn’t citing the above example.





Featuring on a Matters Arise programme on Prime Television yesterday, Kabimba also says President Hakainde Hichilema will still win the August 2026 elections.





Kabimba says he forsee this year’s elections as a replica of 2006 elections where Michael Sata as opposition leader swept the urban vote by still lost to President Levy Mwanawasa.





The Economic Front leader who said his party is yet to decide on who to back in this election but that himself will vote for Hichilema said Brian Mundubile will sweep the urban vote but will still lose to President Hakainde Hichilema.





Kabimba says the election will be a two-horse race between President Hichilema and Mundubile who is the presidential candidate under NRPUP backed by a coalition of two alliances- Tonse and PF Pamodzi.



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