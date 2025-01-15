100 illegal miners reportedly dead after being trapped for months in South African mine

At least 100 men mining illegally in an abandoned gold mine in South Africa have reportedly died from starvation and dehydration after being trapped underground for months, according to the Mining Affected Communities United in Action Group (MACUA).

More than 500 miners remain trapped in the mine near Stilfontein, northwest of Johannesburg, the group said.

Sabelo Mnguni, MACUA’s spokesperson, told The Associated Press that a cellphone retrieved from rescued miners on Friday contained videos showing dozens of bodies wrapped in plastic deep within the tunnels.

Mnguni stated that police operations to force the miners out of the Buffelsfontein Gold Mine, initiated in November 2023, had inadvertently led to their entrapment. Police had reportedly removed the ropes miners used to enter and exit the shafts and cut off food supplies in an effort to compel them to surface.

Since Friday, 18 bodies have been recovered: nine in a community-led operation and nine more during an official rescue effort by authorities on Monday. The police also reported rescuing 26 survivors on the same day, although verification of the total numbers is ongoing.

The cellphone videos shared by MACUA paint a harrowing picture. One video shows a man filming emaciated individuals in the tunnels, pleading for food and help while revealing dozens of lifeless bodies. “This is hunger,” the man can be heard saying.

The standoff at the mine began when authorities tried to seal it and arrest miners as part of a larger crackdown on illegal mining gangs, often referred to as “zama zamas” or “hustlers.” Illegal mining is a significant issue in South Africa, particularly in gold-rich regions where abandoned mines attract desperate workers searching for leftover deposits.

The South African government faced criticism when it refused to assist the trapped miners in late 2023. MACUA successfully obtained a court order in December requiring police to allow food, water, and medical supplies to reach those underground, but many miners reportedly did not receive assistance in time.

According to Mnguni, the trapped miners include former mine workers who turned to illegal mining after losing their jobs due to mine closures. “These miners are not criminals,” he emphasized. “They go back to the mines because they live in poverty.”

The Buffelsfontein Gold Mine, one of South Africa’s deepest mines at 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles), is a labyrinth of shafts and tunnels. Rescuers face significant challenges locating and reaching the remaining miners. Some survivors reported crawling through tunnels for days to reach alternate exits.

Authorities estimate that hundreds of miners are still underground but lack precise numbers. A delegation from the ministries of police and mineral resources is set to visit the site to oversee ongoing rescue efforts and ensure the safe return of the remaining miners.

Illegal mining operations have long plagued South Africa, with criminal syndicates often controlling access and engaging in violent turf wars. However, advocacy groups argue that many miners are victims of systemic unemployment and economic inequality.

“This tragedy underscores the dire conditions and desperation faced by these miners,” Mnguni said. “It is a stark reminder of the human cost of poverty and the need for sustainable solutions to address the challenges facing mining communities.”

Authorities now hope to conclude rescue efforts and prevent further casualties while addressing the underlying issues that drive illegal mining across the country.