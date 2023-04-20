101 CORPERATIVES RECIEVES CDF GRANTS IN CHILILABOMBWE..AS HON MATAMBO CAUTION THE RECIPIENTS NOT SHARE THE MONEY

Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo has cautioned the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) beneficialies not to share the money but to invest it so that it grows.



The Copperbelt Province Minister said once the money grows they will be able to invest it into other ventures for the betterment and improvement of their living standards.



Hon Matambo was speaking today at the hand over ceremony of CDF grants for 101 corperatives in Chililabombwe on the Copperbelt Province.



He hailed the advent of New Dawn Government under President Hakainde Hichilema for increasing the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) saying that the funds has helped to empower youths , women and all citizens regardless of where one comes from.

He further outlined many positive achievements that government under President Hakainde Hichilema has scored under one year and seven months ranging from increased Constituency Development Fund ( CDF) , students Meal Allowances reinstatement, paying of retirees, ending carderism and violence adding that…the just signed NAPSA Pensions Amendment Bill 2023 which allows for partial withdrawal of pensions signed into law is a game changer for many people in the country.



He added that Chingola-Kasumbalesa road which is under construction is another milestone that the new Dawn Government has scored on the Copperbelt Province among other achievements so far.



He urged those who didnt get the CDF grants not lose hope because there are so many other windows of opportunities available in different ministries.



And Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe who is also Chililabombwe Area Member of Parliament thanked President Hakainde Hichilema for making such a bored decision to decentralize CDF funds for betterment of all citizens.



” Please don’t be an armchair critic take a step and be counted because CDF is not a hoax but real.” He said.

Hon Kabuswe was speaking as guest of honor during the disbursement of 101 CDF grants for women and youths corperatives in Chililabombwe on the Copperbelt Province signalling more better days in the quest of bringing Copperbelt Province to its economic glory days.



He disclosed that so far about 20 projects are going on in Chililabombwe Constituency alone .

He also encouraged parents to take a leading role in encouraging their children to take advantage of bursaries and free education policy that government under President Hakainde Hichilema’s pragmatic leadership is rolling out around the country.

CIC PRESS TEAM