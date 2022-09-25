11 die in UNZA Junction road mishap

By Fanny Kalonda

ELEVEN people have died in a fatal accident involving a Zambia National Service truck and a Toyota Hiace at the entrance of University of Zambia on Great East Road in Lusaka.



Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says the accident occurred yesterday due to excessive speed by the driver of the Toyota Hiace who lost control of the motor vehicle and went to hit into the Zambia National Service low-bed truck head-on that was in the opposite lane.

Hamoonga disclosed that 10 people died on the spot while one died at the hospital.



“Manda Hill Police post recorded a fatal road accident that involved eleven fatalities (ten died on the spot and one at the hospital). The accident involved a male driver, Warrant Officer Class Two, Spoon who was driving a Zambia National Service low bed truck registration number ZNS 666F from West to East whose front part extensively damaged and the driver died on the spot,” Moonga said in a statement. “Also involved was unknown male driver who was driving a Toyota Hiace registration number ARB 2617 from the direction of East to West which had 14 passengers on board. Nine passengers from the Public Service Vehicle sustained fatal injuries while five passengers sustained serious injuries; all are admitted at Levy Mwanawasa [Hospital]. The driver of the minibus is among the dead comprising of seven males and four females. The minibus was extensively damaged.”



He said the accident happened at around 06:00hrs yesterday, stating that the driver of the minibus is among the dead.

“Another vehicle involved was a Toyota Corolla registration number BAD 8759 that was driven by male Fred Kadongole which had a damaged front right fender, right head lamp, and bonnet. The driver escaped unhurt,” explained Moonga. “The accident occurred due to excessive speed by the driver of the Toyota Hiace who lost control of the motor vehicle and went to hit into the Zambia National Service low bed Truck head-on that was in the opposite lane. This occurred at around 06:00 hours at the junction of University of Zambia along Great East Road.”



Hamoonga said eight bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the University Teaching Hospital Mortuary while three are at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital mortuary awaiting identification, post-mortem and burial.