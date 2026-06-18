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11 of Mundubile’s Promises To The Zambian people if He Is Voted In as president



1. I will buy each marketeer an excavator and a small vehicle for use.





2. I give each opposition leader state security.



3. I will create a desk for youth employment at State House.



4. I wil give a 300 percent salary increase all miners.





5. I will give debt swap for all civil servants.



6. I will give President Hichilema a jet for his movements.



7. I will release all convicted PF members from prisons.





8. I will create a Ministry of Chiefs.



9. I will create a Ministry of Digital Economy and Monitise content creation (we don’t know if Facebook and other social platforms have agreed to this).





10. I will give black mountains to the Jerabos.



11. I will bring back the body of our late president.





All these have been compiled from speeches rallies and various interviews that Mr Mundubile has had.