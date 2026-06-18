11 of Mundubile’s Promises To The Zambian people if He Is Voted In as president

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11 of Mundubile’s Promises To The Zambian people if He Is Voted In as president

1. I will buy each marketeer an excavator and a small vehicle for use.



2. I give each opposition leader state security.

3. I will create a desk for youth employment at State House.

4. I wil give a 300 percent salary increase all miners.



5. I will give debt swap for all civil servants.

6. I will give President Hichilema a jet for his movements.

7. I will release all convicted PF members from prisons.



8. I will create a Ministry of Chiefs.

9. I will create a Ministry of Digital Economy and Monitise content creation (we don’t know if Facebook and other social platforms have agreed to this).



10. I will give black mountains to the Jerabos.

11. I will bring back the body of our late president.



All these have been compiled from speeches rallies and various interviews that Mr Mundubile has had.

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