115 FFP charges: Former Man City chairman says he is “worried”

Former Manchester City chairman David Bernstein is “worried” over the 115 financial charges the club are facing at the ‘Trial of the Century’.

City have been accused of violating financial fair play (FFP) rules over a nine-year period from 2009 to 2018, and are now the subject of a long-awaited hearing. The legal process, which began on Monday, is expected to last for approximately two months, with a final verdict unlikely to be revealed before spring 2025.

The charges cover a range of alleged breaches, from a failure to provide accurate financial details to non-cooperation with Premier League authorities during the investigation, which could result in serious consequences for the club.

The harshest penalty could see City relegated from the Premier League, although fines and point deductions are also potential outcomes if they are found guilty.

Bernstein, who served as Manchester City’s chairman from 1998 to 2003, shared his concerns about the charges in an interview with Sky Sports. He noted the gravity of the situation and expressed his unease as both a former chairman and a lifelong fan of the club.

“I am not surprised it has got to this stage. There are 115 charges, they cover a wide period of time, and on the surface, they are serious charges and have to be answered,” Bernstein said. “In a way, they should have gotten this resolved somewhat earlier, but these things do take time.

I am a City fan, as well as being an ex-chairman, and I am worried. On the surface, they look to be serious charges. City will have the best lawyers, they will defend themselves as they absolutely have the right to do, and we will see what happens. This is really heavy stuff.”

City have enjoyed tremendous success over the last 15 years, transforming from a mid-table club to one of the world’s most dominant football teams.

Under the guidance of Pep Guardiola, City recently became the first team in Premier League history to win four consecutive league titles.

However, Bernstein is concerned that this remarkable achievement could be overshadowed if the club is found guilty of breaching financial regulations.

“It is a shame because the club has come from where it was, a club that was underperforming for many years, to become arguably the greatest performing club of all time with four Premier League [titles] in a row,” Bernstein explained. “To have the possibility of that being tarnished is really sad, but we will see what happens. We may find that they are not guilty of these things.”

Manchester City have been accused of multiple financial breaches spanning from 2009 to 2018, including 54 charges for not providing accurate financial data, 14 of which relate to undisclosed player and manager payments.

Additionally, the club faces five charges of violating UEFA’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, seven instances of breaching the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability regulations, and 35 accusations of failing to cooperate with investigations.

If found guilty, these charges could severely damage the club’s reputation and achievements over the last decade.