12 US stadiums named by FIFA for 2025 Club World Cup

FIFA has announced the 12 stadiums set to host the revamped Club World Cup in the United States next year.

The tournament will take place from June 15 to July 13, 2025, marking the first staging of an expanded 32-team competition.

Matches will be held across various venues in the U.S., with the final scheduled for MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, located just five miles from New York City.

The selected venues are as follows:

Mercedes-Benz Stadium , Atlanta

, Atlanta TQL Stadium , Cincinnati

, Cincinnati Hard Rock Stadium , Miami

, Miami Geodis Park , Nashville

, Nashville Bank of America Stadium , Charlotte

, Charlotte Camping World Stadium , Orlando

, Orlando Inter&Co Stadium , Orlando

, Orlando Rose Bowl Stadium , Los Angeles

, Los Angeles Lincoln Financial Field , Philadelphia

, Philadelphia Lumen Field , Seattle

, Seattle Audi Field, Washington, DC

Chelsea, Manchester City, and Real Madrid have automatically qualified from Europe as the most recent winners of the Champions League over the last four-year cycle. Additionally, Bayern Munich, Paris St-Germain, Inter Milan, Porto, and Benfica will also participate due to their coefficient rankings.

The remainder of the tournament will consist of six South American clubs, 12 teams from Asia, Africa, and North America, along with one club from Oceania and another representing the U.S. as the host nation.

Previously, the Club World Cup was an annual mid-season tournament featuring six teams from seven worldwide confederations.

“In 2025, a new era for club football will kick off when FIFA stages the greatest, most inclusive, and merit-based global club competition right here in the United States,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

However, FIFA’s decision to expand the competition has faced criticism from clubs and players, especially after UEFA expanded the Champions League and Europa League group stages to include two additional matches.

In July, global players’ union Fifpro and the European Leagues body, which represents 39 leagues and 1,130 clubs in 33 countries, filed a joint complaint with the European Commission to protest FIFA’s “abuse of dominance” in the sport.

Two months prior, FIFA dismissed claims that Fifpro and the World Leagues Association were not consulted regarding plans to expand the Club World Cup.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri, who is set to miss the rest of the season due to a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, warned earlier this month that players are nearing a strike because of the congested fixture list.