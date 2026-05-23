14 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES VALIDLY NOMINATED FOR 2026 POLL



The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has validly nominated 14 presidential candidates and their running mates for the August 13, 2026 General Election.





The candidates are:



1. Mr Hakainde Hichilema and running mate Mrs Mutale Nalumango – United Party for National Development (UPND).





2. Mr Given Mwenya Chansa and running mate Mr Harrison Chewe – Movement for Economic Emancipation (MEE).



3. Dr Richard Silumbe and running mate Mr Kaela Kamwenesha – Leadership Movement (LM).





4. Mr Harry Kalaba and running mate Mr Moses Mawere – Citizens First (CF).



5. Dr Fred M’membe and running mate Ms Dolika Banda – Socialist Party.





6. Mr Kelvin Fube Bwalya (KBF) and running mate Mr Milner Katolo – Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP).



7. Mr Brian Mundubile and running mate Mr Makebi Zulu – National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP).





8. Mr Howard Kunda and running mate Ms Chipo Miyoba – Zambia Wake Up Party (ZAWAPA).



9. Dr Brian Mushimba and running mate Mr Andyford Mayele Banda – Organised People’s Party (OPP).





10. Ms Given Katuta and running mate Mr John Nyirenda – Independent.



11. Mr Xavier Chungu and running mate Mr Gerald Dingiswayo Mwanza – Liberal Democrats Party (LDP)





12. Dr Dan Pule and running mate Mr Bert Mushala – Christian Democratic Party (CDP).



13. Mr Richwell Siamunene and running mate Mr Nicholas Banda, former Kapoche Member of Parliament – New Focus Party (NFP).



14. Mr Ackim Antony Njobvu and running mate Ms Mirriam Banda – Democratic Union (DU).





GENDER BREAKDOWN OF THE PRESIDENTIAL RACE



As things stand, the August 13, 2026 presidential ballot paper will feature 13 male candidates and one female candidate.



Among the running mates, 11 are male while three are female.





FEWER CANDIDATES THAN IN 2021



By comparison, the August 12, 2021 presidential election ballot paper featured 16 candidates, comprising 15 men and one woman.



The 2021 race also included 11 male running mates and five female running mates.