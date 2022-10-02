18-year-old Soldier Who Walked Beside Queen’s Coffin During Funeral Found Dead

An eighteen-year-old Guardsman who walked behind the Queen’s coffin during her state funeral procession has been found dead at his London barracks.

Trooper Jack Burnell-Williams, 18, took on an important role at the Queen’s state funeral last Monday, less than two weeks before he was found to have passed away.

Police and paramedics from London Ambulance Service were called to Hyde Park Barracks in Knightsbridge, London, at 3.48pm on Wednesday in an attempt to save the young man.

However, there was nothing they could do and Burnell-Williams was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.