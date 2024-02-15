2023 TEACHERS’ RECRUITMENT EXERCISE WAS A SCAM – MILENGE MP CHONDE

Milenge Independent Member of Parliament Saaka Gystave Chonde has described the 2023 teachers’ recruitment exercise as a scam.

Speaking when he and other Independent Members of Parliament addressed the media today, Hon Chonde said the exercise lacked transparency, among other things.

The lawmaker said there is need for government to relook at the exercise in question.

“This matter colleagues, to be straight forward, it lacks transparency, it’s not fair, we have heard a lot of challenges that Honourable Members have raised in Parliament, in Lundazi, in Chiengi, in Milenge, in Manyinga, some of them even want to take these matters into their own hands,” he said.

“So, we are calling on government to relook at the teachers’ recruitment. Because, if you look at all these representatives, and I will give you an example of Milengi, we promised that the teachers’ recruitment will be decentralized.”

He said that the translation is that the recruitment process needs to start at the district level.

“So all the people in Milenge, that were seemingly recruited at district level, only one appeared. And this has been the trend…” he said.

“So all we are saying is that the teachers’ recruitment for last year lacked transparency and we were wondering where are these children coming from? Obviously from where I stand, I would say these are the children of our colleagues in the executive.”

He charged that the people being recruited are not present in Milenge.

“…They are not present in Chiengi, they are not present in Lundazi where the member of parliament raised the issue. We have seen even in the North Western Province. So, this is a very sensitive matter,” he said.

“We ought to hear from the Minister of Education. We are here for the people. And if they are weak, there are people who do not have any connections and we are here to govern the Zambian people equally.”

He lamented that children to those in the executive are the ones being recruited.

“So, we are calling on the government of the day, the UPND government in particular to relook, if not recalling the teachers’ recruitment because it is a scam. It lacks transparency, it’s not fair. The teachers are coming from our colleagues who are in the executive,” he said.

“So, we are calling on the executive to relook at the teachers’ recruitment for 2023 and we don’t want this thing to continue.”