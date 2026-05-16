2024, I was robbed of becoming President of this country- Julius Malema

“2024: I WAS ROBBED”



Julius Malema made one of his strongest statements during the discussion.





After raising concerns about election processes, voting systems and confidence in the electoral system, he declared:





“2024, I was robbed of becoming President of this country.”



He said he personally stood in a voting queue for hours and later claimed EFF representatives found alleged result discrepancies at a voting station capture process.





But he also made an important distinction:



“It’s not about what you know. It’s about what you can prove.”



That line may be the most important part of the conversation.





Because elections don’t only require votes.



They require trust.



And once trust starts being questioned, democracy itself becomes part of the debate.





South Africa, here’s the question:



Are people losing trust in institutions…



Or are political frustrations creating more suspicion?