2024, YEAR FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH – HH

President Hakainde Hichilema has disclosed that the year 2024 is dedicated towards economic growth and expansion.

Speaking in Choma District on Friday, Hichilema said 2023 has been spent on debt restructuring and opening up the rigidities that existed in the mining sector.

Hichilema promised that 2024 will also be dedicated towards supporting Small and Medium Enterprises across the Country.

The Head of State also encouraged citizens to keep on embracing the spirit of hardwork if the economic performance of the Country is to improve.