THE Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education (ZIALE) has announced that 219 out of the 395 candidates who did not successfully complete the Legal Practitioners Qualifying Examination (LPQE) are eligible to rewrite in April 2022.

ZIALE director and chief executive officer Ann Malata-Ononuju said the 219 candidates represent 55.4 percent of the total number of candidates that sat the September 2021 examinations.

Mrs Ononuju said the 219 candidates completed four or more Heads which make them eligible to rewrite the examinations, in accordance with the law, she said in a statement.

“In line with rule 24 (4) Of the Student Rules under the Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education (ZIALE) Act Chapter 49 of the Laws of Zambia, a candidate is required to pass at least four Heads which are credited to them and repeat the remaining Heads at LPQE Repeaters Examinations,” Mrs Ononuju said.

178 candidates, representing 44.6 percent, had incomplete passes as they did not meet the threshold of passing at least four Heads.

She explained that 10 candidates completed 10 out of 11 heads, 23 candidates completed nine out of 11 heads while 24 candidates completed eight heads out of 11 heads.

She further said 27 candidates completed seven heads out of 11, 36 completed six out of 11 heads.

Mrs Ononuju added that 36 students completed six heads out of 11, 43 completed five heads out of 11 while 55 candidates completed 4 heads out of 11.

She said 53 candidates accomplished 3 out of 11, 69 candidates concluded two heads out 11, 35 finished one head out of 11 while 19 candidates did not pass any of the 11 heads.