26-year-old Ghanian Lawyer Dies of cardiac arrest while celebrating Ghana’s World Cup Victory Over Panama

What began as a night of celebration for Ghana’s opening FIFA World Cup victory ended in tragedy after a 26-year-old lawyer reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest and died moments after the final whistle.

Sara Araba Tettey, a private legal practitioner who was recently called to Bar, reportedly collapsed while celebrating Ghana’s win over Panama on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

According to MyJoyOnline, Tettey was watching the match with friends at Standard Hostel, a private student residence in Bomso near the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) campus in Kumasi.

Witnesses said jubilant celebrations erupted after the Black Stars secured victory, but Tettey suddenly became unresponsive during the excitement.

Friends and other patrons immediately rushed her to KNUST Hospital, where medical personnel battled to save her life.

Sources quoted by the outlet said doctors administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for about 45 minutes in an attempt to revive her. She was, however, later pronounced dead.

Her body has reportedly been deposited at the hospital mortuary pending an autopsy and funeral arrangements.