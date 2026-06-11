268 NIGERIANS LEAVE SOUTH AFRICA AS GOVERNMENTS COORDINATE VOLUNTARY RETURN PROGRAMME – SOUTH AFRICANS DEBATE WHETHER THIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING





The Department of Home Affairs has confirmed that 268 Nigerian nationals left South Africa on Wednesday night as part of a voluntary return programme coordinated between the South African and Nigerian governments.





According to officials, the process was voluntary and aimed at assisting those who wished to return to Nigeria. The group departed after both countries worked together to facilitate the travel arrangements.





The development has already sparked heated debate on social media. Some South Africans say the number is too small to make any noticeable difference, while others argue that it demonstrates that cooperation between governments can help address migration challenges in an orderly manner.





Supporters of stricter immigration controls believe more voluntary return programmes should be considered, while critics argue that migration issues are complex and require broader economic and diplomatic solutions.





As discussions continue, many South Africans are asking whether similar programmes will be expanded in the future and what impact they could have on communities, public services and the labour market.





Do you think 268 people leaving South Africa will make any noticeable difference, or is the number too small to have an impact? 🇿🇦👇🔥