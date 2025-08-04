40- year Old Kenyan man now claims that he’s the eldest  son of Elon Musk

A 40-year-old Kenyan man has sparked global curiosity and online debate after publicly claiming to be the firstborn son of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk.

The man, who identifies as a mental health activist, says he was born when Musk was just 16 years old, and is now demanding an urgent DNA test to confirm his paternity.





According to the self-proclaimed son, his motive is not financial gain but a desire for truth and recognition. He claims his mother, a Kenyan woman, had a brief encounter with a then-teenage Elon Musk during his early years before the tech mogul rose to global fame.





The man insists that his mental health advocacy work and leadership in his community are part of a legacy he believes is rooted in his father’s own innovative spirit.

He argues that the truth will not only help him understand his identity but could also create a broader conversation around absent fatherhood, identity, and cross-continental narratives.





As of now, Elon Musk has not responded to the claim, and no evidence has been presented to support the man’s allegations.

However, the story has captured attention on social media, with many questioning its authenticity while others urge for the truth to come out—either through legal or scientific means.