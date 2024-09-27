50 Cent Reacts To NYC Mayor Eric Adams Being Indicted Amid Corruption Probe

New York, NY – 50 Cent has reacted to Mayor of New York City Eric Adams being indicted after a federal investigation into corruption allegations regarding himself and his inner circle.



The charges against Adams, who was elected mayor in 2021, are currently unclear but federal prosecutors are expected to reveal more details on Thursday (September 26).

According to The New York Times, the indictment relates to allegations that Adams and his campaign conspired with the Turkish government to receive illegal foreign donations.

Adams, who is a Democrat, is the first sitting New York City mayor to face criminal charges.

While Adams has denied any wrongdoing, that has not stopped 50 — himself a native of the Big Apple — from having his say on the matter.

Taking to Instagram, 50 posted a picture of the embattled mayor and added: “Oh shit, [shocked emoji] what the fvck did you do Eric ? I never saw the active mayor of NY get indicted.”

Adams has vowed to fight the charges, saying in a public address on Wednesday (September 25): “I will fight these injustices with every ounce of my strength and my spirit. I am innocent.”

He also hit back at claims that he should resign from office: “Now, if I am charged, many may say I should resign because I cannot manage the city while fighting the case.

“I can also understand how everyday New Yorkers would be concerned that I cannot do my job while I face accusations, but I have been facing these lies for months […] Yet the city has continued to improve. Make no mistake, you elected me to lead this city and lead it I will.”

In a since-deleted Instagram post earlier this year, the G-Unit boss criticized the mayor’s proposal to hand out pre-paid debit cards to migrants.

“WTF mayor Adams call my phone, I don’t understand how this works — somebody explain,” he said of the plan, before expressing support for controversial presidential candidate Donald Trump: “Can’t explain this I’m stuck maybe TRUMP is the answer.”

50 later revealed that Adams reached out to him to get him on side.

He wrote: “I talk to @nycmayor Eric Adams he broke down why this pilot program was put in place. He appeared to be on point, and on top of things.

“Now I want to talk to [Governor Kathy Hochul] about the laws preventing him from doing things to make the situation better in New York. and where the proposed 2.4 billion she’s planning on spending on migrants is coming from…NOT MY TAXES!”

Adams also confessed to wanting 50 Cent’s approval during a press conference, saying: “I told 50 Cent to hit me up. I would love to explain it to him so that he can go out and do another tweet saying, ‘You know what? Eric is just a smart manager and now we understand why he was elected by the people of this city to be the mayor.’”