50 Cent Teases Documentary On NYC Mayor Eric Adams After Bribery & Fraud Charges

50 Cent has teased following up his docuseries on Diddy with another one on embattled New York City mayor Eric Adams.

Posting a video on Instagram of Adams awarding the Bad Boy boss the key to NYC last year — an honor that has since been revoked following his sexual assault allegations — 50 questioned whether there was more to the story.

This shit is getting crazy out here! Do you want a docu series on Eric Adams? [shrug emoji] I want to know what the fvck is going on here,” he wrote in the caption.

50’s post comes after Adams was hit with five criminal charges over allegations he accepted more than $10 million in illegal campaign contributions, namely from Turkish business leaders and government officials.

The charges include wire fraud, conspiracy, solicitation of a contribution from a foreign national and bribery, which could lead to significant prison time if Adams is convicted.

He is the first sitting mayor of New York City to face criminal charges.

AD

AD LOADING…

After the charges were made public, Adams said at a press conference on Thursday (September 26): “I ask New Yorkers to hear our defense before making any judgments.”

He also refused to resign from his role as mayor: “My day to day will not change. I will continue to do the job for 8.3 million New Yorkers that I was elected to do.”

50 Cent had initially reacted to Adams being indicted by uploading a picture of the mayor on Instagram and writing: “Oh shit, [shocked emoji] what the fvck did you do Eric ? I never saw the active mayor of NY get indicted.”

The G-Unit boss has been critical of Adams in the past, particularly over a proposed policy to give migrants pre-paid debit cards.

“WTF mayor Adams call my phone, I don’t understand how this works — somebody explain,” he said of the plan earlier this year, before expressing support for controversial presidential candidate Donald Trump: “Can’t explain this I’m stuck maybe TRUMP is the answer.”

50 later revealed that Adams reached out to him to get him on side.

He wrote: “I talk to @nycmayor Eric Adams he broke down why this pilot program was put in place. He appeared to be on point, and on top of things.

“Now I want to talk to [Governor Kathy Hochul] about the laws preventing him from doing things to make the situation better in New York. and where the proposed 2.4 billion she’s planning on spending on migrants is coming from…NOT MY TAXES!”