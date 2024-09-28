50 people claim to have been s3xually abused and as$aulted by Diddy- – Lawyer

A Texas-based attorney has announced that he is representing more than 50 people who claim that embattled music executive, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and his associates sexually assaulted and abused them.

Diddy was arrested and indicted for racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution charges last week. However, it appears he might have a lot more civil lawsuits to deal with as well.

On Thursday night, September 26, Houston-based law firm The Buzbee Law Firm announced on Instagram that they are representing over 50 people who are accusing the Bad Boy Entertainment founder of sexual assault and abuse.

“The Buzbee Law Firm has been associated by the Ava Law Group to act as Lead Counsel to pursue claims on behalf of more than fifty individuals who suffered sexual assault and abuse at the hands of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and his cohorts,” the statement reads below. “This group of brave individuals include both men and women; many were minors when the abuse occurred. Some of these brave individuals reported the incidents to the police, while others did not. Each individual story is gut-wrenching and heartbreaking.”

The law firm said it expects the number to grow and they will be hosting a press conference next week to talk about the matter.

Diddy has already been hit with 11 lawsuits in the past 11 months, with many of the plaintiffs alleging similar behaviour from the music mogul. He settled the first lawsuit, which was filed by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. However, he has denied the allegations in the follow-up suits.

“The acts complained of occurred at hotels, private homes, and also at the infamous PDiddy ‘Freak Off’ parties. The violations against this group of individuals are mindboggling and can only be described as debauchery and depravity, exacted by powerful people against minors and the weak,” the statement continues. “I expect the group seeking redress will grow as this case progresses. I expect many other individuals will be implicated. We expect to have a press conference early next week where some of these stories can be told as the nation learns more and grapples with the potential scope of this scandal. Our firm has always been at the forefront of the most important cases in the United States. We are proud to represent this group of brave souls and pray for justice on their behalf.”

Diddy was denied bail twice and must remain in jail until his upcoming trial. He faces the possibility of life in prison if found guilty.