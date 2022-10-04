6 DAYS DETENTION WITHOUT BOND FORCES ECONOMIC AND EQUITY PARTY LEADER TAYALI TO FILE IN A HABEAS CORPUS IN LUSAKA HIGH COURT

Economic and Equity Party Leader Chilufya Tayali has complained over his continued detention for several days without being granted police bond.

Mr. Tayali Leader of the Opposition EEP who has been formerly charged with defamation of the President and an Alleged assault on a Police officer has since applied for habeas corpus before the Lusaka high court seeking a determination on the legality of his continued detention.

A Lusaka Based Lawyer, Mwansa Chabaila of Ituna Partners applied for Habeas Corpus on behalf of Mr.Tayali this Morning and remains detained at Lusaka Central Division.