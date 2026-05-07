79-YEAR-OLD FARMER JOHN VIEDGE GUNNED DOWN IN DEADLY EARLY MORNING FARM ATTACK AS FEARS OVER RURAL CRIME AND FARM SAFETY CONTINUE TO GROW IN SOUTH AFRICA





South Africans are once again debating the growing concerns around violent crime in rural areas after the tragic killing of 79-year-old farmer John Viedge in the Eastern Cape.





According to reports, Viedge, owner of Lehana’s Pass Sussex Stud on Highfield farm near Maclear, was shot and killed during an early morning attack on 30 May 2021.





The elderly farmer was reportedly attacked on his own property during the early hours of the morning, sparking renewed concerns about safety and security for farming communities across the country.





The case has once again fueled national conversations around farm attacks, rural policing, violent crime, and the protection of vulnerable elderly citizens living in isolated areas.



Many South Africans say incidents like these continue to create fear among farming communities, especially older residents who often live far from immediate police assistance.





Others argue that violent crime affects people across all communities in South Africa and should not be politicized, while still acknowledging the serious safety concerns facing rural areas.



The tragedy has once again raised difficult questions:





Are enough resources being invested into protecting rural communities and farmers?



And what more should government and law enforcement do to tackle violent crime in isolated areas?



💬 What are your thoughts on farm safety and rural crime in South Africa?