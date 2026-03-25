BREAKING: 82ND AIRBORNE GEARS UP TO SEIZE IRAN’S OIL LIFELINE



The tip of the spear is locked and loaded. Jesse Watters just dropped the hammer on Fox News: elements of the legendary 82nd Airborne Division are on orders for the Middle East, with Iran’s Kharg Island square in the crosshairs. This key oil hub pumps out 90 percent of Tehran’s crude exports. Take it, and you choke the mullahs’ cash flow while reopening the Strait of Hormuz for the world.





Pentagon insiders confirm the Immediate Response Force, a battle-ready brigade of roughly 3,000 paratroopers, can hit anywhere on the planet in 18 hours flat. Air supremacy is already ours. Trump’s message is crystal clear: we negotiate with bombs, not weakness. After weeks of precision strikes that sank Iranian boats, smashed missile sites, and left the regime gasping, this could be the final checkmate.





Iran’s been playing games, attacking tankers and trying to strangle global energy. Enough. Seizing Kharg sends a simple signal to every dictator: mess with American interests, and America’s finest will drop in to end it. No endless nation-building, just decisive action to protect our economy, our allies, and our way of life.





The 82nd doesn’t do half-measures. These warriors live for moments like this.

If the order comes, Kharg falls fast, Iran’s oil empire crumbles, and the Strait flows free again. Trump is playing chess while the weak wring their hands. America First means strength first. Let’s get it done.



Source FOX NEWS