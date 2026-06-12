A BLACK CONTINENT PRODUCED HISTORY’S FIRST TRILLIONAIRE — WHERE IS AFRICA’S SHARE OF THAT LEGACY?



Read this carefully.



Elon Musk born in Pretoria, South Africa has just become the first human being in the entire recorded history of this planet to hold a net worth exceeding $1 TRILLION. No pharaoh.





No colonial empire. No Wall Street giant.



An African-born man crossed the line first.

Now here is the conversation Africa must have.





The same continent that produced this man’s foundation, his early education, his formative years remains the most resource-rich and yet most economically marginalised region on earth.





Africa sits on the minerals that power the very Tesla vehicles and SpaceX rockets that built this trillion-dollar empire.



Lithium. Cobalt. Platinum. African soil. African wealth.





Musk’s achievement deserves recognition.



But Africa must also ask itself: when do we stop being the origin of greatness and start being the destination of its rewards?





The continent that built the world’s first trillionaire deserves trillion-dollar investment in return. Anything less is a conversation worth having loudly.



African hype media