USA – A couple who climbed to the top of the Empire State Building to propose have been arrested after a video of the moment went viral.





The footage, widely shared on social media, shows the pair reaching the building’s observation deck before the man drops to one knee and places a ring on his partner’s finger. Witnesses and viewers praised the romantic gesture, which drew a large online audience within hours.





New York Police say officers detained the couple for trespassing and violating safety regulations. A police spokesperson told reporters the couple had accessed a restricted area to reach the summit. No injuries were reported and no charges relating to public endangerment have been announced.





The Empire State Building, one of New York’s best-known landmarks, remains open to the public with strict visitor controls. Authorities said they are reviewing security footage and will assess whether further action is necessary.

Local reaction on social media contrasted admiration for the proposal with concerns about safety and the precedent set by scaling restricted parts of major tourist sites.