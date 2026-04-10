BREAKING: A former White House doctor calls for Trump to undergo an immediate “medical evaluation” after a disturbing new Truth Social post supercharged concerns about his mental collapse.





The dementia is getting worse by the day…



“Earlier in the week the president threatened to kill an entire civilization. Now he posts a video of a woman being beaten to death,” Dr. Jonathan Reiner, who was Vice President Dick Cheney’s cardiologist, wrote on X





“To put it mildly, that’s concerning behavior. If he was a member of your family you would urge him to see a doctor. He should have a medical evaluation,” he added.





Trump posted a video to Truth Social yesterday showing a woman being brutally beaten to death outside of a gas station. He used the clip to rant about “illegal criminal aliens” and blamed “Radical Democrats” and “Crooked Joe Biden” for the horrific incident.





It was a disgusting politicization of a woman’s death that underscored just how callused Trump is towards any loss of life. No previous president would have ever considered posting a snuff film for the whole world to see, but there’s no low to which Trump will not sink amidst his plummeting approval ratings.



“Please say a prayer for this innocent woman’s family,” Trump wrote, as if he cares one bit about the deceased’s loved ones. He amplified their pain a thousandfold just by sharing the footage.



Of course, a worsening lack of self control is a hallmark sign of certain forms of cognitive decline, particularly certain types of dementia. This man is unraveling more and more by the day and yet the Republican Party refuses to take action. He’s deeply unfit to lead and his finger is hovering over the nuclear button. We need the 25th Amendment now!





It was a disgusting politicization of a woman’s death that underscored just how callused Trump is towards any loss of life. No previous president would have ever considered posting a snuff film for the whole world to see, but there’s no low to which Trump will not sink amidst his plummeting approval ratings.





“Please say a prayer for this innocent woman’s family,” Trump wrote, as if he cares one bit about the deceased’s loved ones. He amplified their pain a thousandfold just by sharing the footage.





Of course, a worsening lack of self control is a hallmark sign of certain forms of cognitive decline, particularly certain types of dementia. This man is unraveling more and more by the day and yet the Republican Party refuses to take action. He’s deeply unfit to lead and his finger is hovering over the nuclear button. We need the 25th Amendment now!