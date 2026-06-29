A Government That Fears the People Has Already Lost the People’s Trust- Michael Zephaniah Phiri Political Activist

A Government That Fears the People Has Already Lost the People’s Trust



By Michael Zephaniah Phiri Political Activist



History will judge governments not by the speeches they make, but by the freedoms they protect, the economy they build, and the dignity they afford their citizens.





Many Zambians believe the UPND administration has reached a point where it has run out of fresh ideas. Instead of presenting a compelling vision for Zambia’s future, critics argue that the government has become increasingly preoccupied with political battles, weakening its perceived opponents, and defending its own record.





Some observers believe the ruling party assumed there would be no credible opposition after the Patriotic Front’s internal divisions and the decision of some former PF members to work alongside the government. Ironically, they argue, this has encouraged many former PF supporters to rally behind new political alternatives such as the National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP), demonstrating that political movements cannot simply be erased by weakening established parties.





Nothing has raised more concern among some citizens than reports surrounding the relocation of thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses from Heroes Stadium. Critics argue that if a peaceful religious gathering attended by approximately 35,000 worshippers could be moved to make way for a political programme, it sends the wrong message about the government’s commitment to protecting freedom of worship. Allegations have circulated that some supporters made dismissive remarks about the denomination because its members are generally politically neutral; these allegations have not been independently verified.





Whether those allegations are true or not, many citizens believe the government had a responsibility to ensure that no religious community felt disadvantaged for political convenience. In a nation that proudly calls itself Christian, every church and every believer deserves equal respect under the Constitution.





This controversy has also prompted some citizens to question whether the government is living up to the values it publicly professes. Leadership is demonstrated by actions, not titles.





Meanwhile, many households continue to struggle with the high cost of living. Citizens want affordable mealie meal, stable jobs, better incomes, quality healthcare, reliable electricity, and genuine economic opportunity. They argue that political rhetoric cannot substitute for improvements at the family dinner table.





The government frequently points to achievements such as free education, the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), and growing national reserves. While supporters regard these as significant accomplishments, critics contend that these achievements alone do not answer the everyday concerns of families facing rising living costs and unemployment.





Many also continue to call for greater transparency in the management of national resources, including the country’s gold reserves, believing that accountability strengthens public confidence.





Across the world, elections are not won because governments announce impressive statistics. Elections are won when citizens believe their lives are improving.





People vote according to:



● The food on their tables.



● The money in their pockets.



● The jobs available to their children.



● Respect for the Constitution.



● Freedom of expression.

Freedom of worship.



● Equal justice under the law.



● Honest and accountable leadership.



These are the standards by which governments are ultimately judged.





As Zambia approaches the next general election, many citizens believe the choice will not simply be between political parties. It will be between a continuation of the current direction and a demand for a government that, in their view, places constitutional freedoms, economic opportunity, and national unity at the centre of its priorities.



In a democracy, the final verdict belongs not to politicians, but to the Zambian people.