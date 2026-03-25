‎A Govt of ‘frightened little men’ is stopping opposition from campaigning – Sakwiba Sikota‎

A Govt of ‘frightened little men’ is stopping opposition from campaigning – Saki
By Mubanga Mubanga
United Liberal party leader Sakwiba Sikota says the UPND government is a failed one.
In an interview on Monday, Sikota said the UPND government was a government of “frightened little men”, saying this was the reason it was not allowing the opposition political parties to freely campaign.
”And that is why they are trying as hard as possible to stop the message from the opposition getting
https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/a-govt-of-frightened-little-men-is-stopping-opposition-from-campaigning-saki/