‎A Govt of ‘frightened little men’ is stopping opposition from campaigning – Sakwiba Sikota‎

‎A Govt of ‘frightened little men’ is stopping opposition from campaigning – Saki



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‎By Mubanga Mubanga

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‎United Liberal party leader Sakwiba Sikota says the UPND government is a failed one.



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‎In an interview on Monday, Sikota said the UPND government was a government of “frightened little men”, saying this was the reason it was not allowing the opposition political parties to freely campaign.



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‎”And that is why they are trying as hard as possible to stop the message from the opposition getting



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‎https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/a-govt-of-frightened-little-men-is-stopping-opposition-from-campaigning-saki/