A man in China broke down after discovering his stolen dog had been sold and eaten.



The dog, Chutou, was not a stray.





He was an 8-year-old Border Collie with a collar, a GPS tracker, and more than 1.5 million followers online.



His owner, Guo, was travelling abroad when Chutou suddenly disappeared.





Surveillance footage reportedly showed the dog being taken.



Guo then traced what happened and found out something heartbreaking.



Chutou had allegedly been sold into the dog meat trade for around $34.





By the time his owner found out, it was already too late.



The dog had reportedly been eaten.



Guo broke down crying.



To him, Chutou was not property.



He was family





The case has caused outrage in China, with many people pointing out that pets can still be treated mainly as property under the law, even when they are loved like children.





A dog with a name, a home, a collar, and a tracker was stolen and sold for the price of a cheap meal.





And his owner was left grieving a family member the law may not fully recognise.