Darron Lee, a former New York Jets first-round pick, allegedly killed his girlfriend and later asked ChatGPT how to cover it up. Police found her dead at their Tennessee home, and prosecutors say Lee sought advice from AI before calling 911.

Lee, 31, reportedly sent messages to ChatGPT days before Gabriella Carvalho Perpétuo was discovered dead in their Ooltewah home. In his messages, he described her injuries and asked how to make them appear accidental.

“Don’t know what to do right now. Fiancee [sic] did her crazy thing again, and now she’s messed up, I wake up, and she has two swollen eyes (I didn’t do anything, self-inflicted). She stabbed herself, slit her eye? Idk but she isn’t waking up or responding, what do I do?” he wrote, according to the New York Post.

ChatGPT responded with instructions on handling the situation without drawing police attention, according to court records.

Police body camera footage shows Lee acting confused when officers arrived. He claimed Perpétuo, who had narcolepsy, fell in the shower, but the crime scene told a different story. The house was covered in blood, and there was evidence of a violent struggle.

The autopsy revealed Perpétuo suffered blunt force trauma, stab wounds, a broken neck, bruises, and bite marks. Her injuries were far beyond what could result from an accidental fall. Detectives also found broken glass, a shattered microwave, and cleaning supplies, suggesting Lee attempted to clean the scene.

Lee was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. Prosecutors say they plan to pursue the death penalty if he is convicted. District Attorney Coty Wamp told the court that Lee treated ChatGPT like a “legal advisor,” messaging it dozens of times about the crime.