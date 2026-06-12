A MESSAGE OF TRUTH TO THE PRAISE SINGERS- Saboi Imboela

A MESSAGE OF TRUTH TO THE PRAISE SINGERS



12/06/2026, Lusaka.



This morning let us deal with the praise singer problem. The UPND praise singers. The dynasty of deception. A network of men and women moving through a starving country with the energy of people who think Zambia is their personal family firm.





Praise singing has become a symbol of a very dangerous disease in our Zambian politics. Loyalty pretending to be leadership. Listen here praise singers, blowing the political trumphet in suits, on Facebook, and cadres with microphones on stage singing louder just for convenience sake. Some are political refugees, fresh from sucking on previous government contracts and you stand tall at podiums defending hunger like it is a policy.





You have grandmothers and relatives who are digging in bins for food scraps while you are e in public hiding your stolen wealth and turning desperate Zambians into your personal clapping audience.





The UPND are busy parading political failures like it is development and introducing hardship as “sacrifice” at public gatherings while praise singers are busy turning public suffering into a photo shot. This is not patriotism, this is not National building, it is simply a game of convenience and let UPND lose these elections, the same mouths will change goals and insult the same UPND which is accommodating them. The UPND will regret soon after they lose these August elections. It is political manipulation, more decorated with fake people who are not genuine to the party, who have no idea how UPND struggled to get power from the very people that persecuted, torchured and suffocated UPND members. They are more camera-ready, and less aware of conditions in the room they are in.





Shame on you praise singers, you represent something even more painful than corruption and poverty theatre. Zambia is in a wounded economy and fake economic numbers that do not translate into any tangible development.





Zambians are not angry at your joining or singing for UPND, Zambians respect citizens when they have discipline and political consciousness. They respect government when government has results. They respect praise when praise has truth.



What people reject is a network turning national hunger into a lifestyle. A teacher does not need to ululate for a payslip. A Youth does not need to mention UPND in order to get a Job, a hungry citizen does not need to dance for a bag of fertilizer and nshima at a function.





A poor country does not need rich cadres and men treating desperation like a campaign song.



The tragedy is simple, you still think people are jealous of you. No. People are exhausted, they are tired of pretence and here is the difference- jealousy says “I want what you have.” Exhaustion says “Stop dancing on what we lost.”





You cannot keep saying “Bally will fix it” too much salt while behaving like a parallel presidential department when actually you mean nothing but convenience. A serious patriot does not hide inflation behind slogans. A serious party does not make poverty clap for speeches.





The President’s name is not your family asset or qualifications to become safe. Public hardship is not content. Stop confusing attention with admiration.



The praise singer lesson is simple. When loyalty loses truth, it becomes noise. When access loses shame, it becomes dangerous.





You advise on policy but you can not advise your leaders to leave the room before you turn struggling citizens into viral praise objects.





Can we get the development you are supposed to bring instead of your choir.



One day the hunger will dig you deeper than any borehole. Zambia is watching and weeping through the pain. Until next time.





Issued by;

Saboi Imboela

President of National Democratic Congress and Citizens First Orange Alliance Member