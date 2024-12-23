A Nation in Crisis: The Hypocrisy and Failures of  President Hichilema’s administration – Abraham Simpamba

A Nation in Crisis: The Hypocrisy and Failures of President Hichilema’s administration…



Under President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration,the promise of justice, fairness, and good governance has been betrayed, leaving ordinary citizens to bear the brunt of political hypocrisy and incompetence.





For the first time in our history, whistleblowers and victims are being criminalized instead of protected. Cases like JJ Banda and Chilufya Tayali where naming suspects has led to arrest them demonstrate a terrifying reversal of justice, where the victims of crime are treated as perpetrators. This dangerous precedent shows a government that prioritizes optics and vendettas over fairness and accountability.





Even more shocking is the arbitrary arrest of alleged witch doctors accused of plotting against the President, a move unsupported by our legal system. These arrests are nothing more than a distraction tactics meant to sway people’s attention from the real issues facing Zambia. They highlight a government obsessed with self preservation and theatrics, while the majority of Zambians suffer from poverty, unemployment, and poor public services.





President Hichilema’s leadership has become synonymous with double standards and selective application of the law. The parallels to George Orwell’s Animal Farm are undeniable where the powerful impose one set of rules for themselves and another for the poor people. While preaching peace and transparency in public, his administration wages vendettas behind the scenes, targeting political opponents and suppressing dissent.





Three years into his presidency, President Hichilema remains fixated on battling the past rather than solving the problems of today. His so called anti-corruption agenda is a sham, with scandals brewing within his administration while no action is taken. This failure to address ongoing corruption reveals a leader incapable of leading by example.





The people of Zambia demand and deserve real leadership. They deserve a President who prioritizes their needs, protects the vulnerable, and upholds the rule of law. President Hichilema must be reminded that leadership is not about personal vendettas it is about delivering on promises and improving the lives of the Zambian people. His failure to rise to this occasion is not only a betrayal of his mandate but also a shameful erosion of the democratic values Zambia holds dear.





The recent happenings in the just ended Kawambwa by-elections further expose President Hichilema’s hypocrisy. As an opposition leader, he vehemently condemned electoral malpractices and cried foul over injustices. Yet, now in power, he perpetuates the very same wrongs he once decried. This glaring inconsistency reveals the true character of a leader who has abandoned principle for political expediency. It is a pity that the ideals of fairness and justice he once championed have been discarded for self serving tactics.





It’s time for Zambians to hold this administration accountable for its failures, to demand transparency, justice, and solutions to the real challenges facing the nation. We will not be silenced, nor will we accept a government that puts its own interests above the people it was elected to serve.



Abraham Simpamba

Together We Can

Ichalo Bantu🫵