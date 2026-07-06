A SOUTH AFRICA WOMAN KILLED OVER INHERITANCE DISPUTE



A woman identified as Zandile Bhlose was shot and killed this morning as she was leaving her home.





The identity of those responsible is still unknown, but it is suspected that the killing may be linked to an inheritance dispute.





Reports indicate that she was preparing to bury her husband, who died in a car accident in Limpopo last week.



It is alleged that he had named her as the beneficiary of his estate.





Her family is reportedly still struggling to come to terms with the tragic incident.



She had recently appeared on Thuleleni TV seeking assistance for a medical condition and was still receiving treatment.





Tragically, her life was cut short in such a shocking manner.



SOUTH AFRICA, HELL ON EARTH!!