By CIC Editors



CIC EDITORIAL ANALYSIS



A TALE OF A LONG GAME: HOW HH OUTSMARTED PF AT THEIR OWN GAME AS BILL 7 OUTCOME DECIMATES FORMER RULLING PARTY IN A KNOCKOUT BLOW SCATTERING ALL THEIR ALLIES IN ALL DIRECTIONS.





After spending 20 years in opposition facing relentless backlash of defeats, violence, political persecution, tribal hatred and everything HH was often called the under 5 politicians by many. Little did they know that this under 5 calculator boy masters the art of a long game dragging opponents into an attrition of time that works on his side.





They never saw it coming! PF often are noise makers for quick and short cut achievements facing up an world’s business morgul turned politician, an economists who knows formulas, calculations and doesn’t need a speech to articulate because his silent like a deep river harbours dangerous master mind brain that are often not popular with modern politics shapoed by social media narrative or fame. President Hakainde Hichilema plays a long game of attrition at the very basic level of the opponent dragging them to the very end of time and knocking them out. PF miscalculated everything from trying to hold the body of former Republican President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu hoping to raise sympathy revolt from citizens only to realize Zambians don’t care and are level headed to distinguish sense from nonsense.

Shaped by natural custom of respect and oneness in the sphere of patriotism, Zambians can be everything you can take them but traditional norms and national unity comes first before everything. PF had one shot to prove if they are natured alas they exposed themselves in a way they will never recover or be taken seriously by Zambians. Then came Bill 7 something that looked like a repeat sequel to Bill 10 defeated by UPND things turned ugly on all fronts in the PF camp.





Zambians have nothing but a mediocrity of a ruling Party, inconsistent, unserious to be trusted, too divided and united by a Dead body while feasting on the past name. Chabinga with papers, Lubinda with Secretariat, Mundubile with the people, Mudolo with money, Mwila with secrets and finally Makebi with the body all pulling in parallel directions.

MPs still lost not sure where to go, who to trust or follow these are the same MPs PF banked to defeat Bill 7 but the tale traces the failure to manage one thing Zambians unite despite political division according to history, Funeral of the late president, MPs face voters in their Constituencies and facing a brutal choice that shapes their political fates in the face of the shadow party that has no direction and future.





We remember posting here that should this funeral drag, the state will win a long game they have time on their side, resources and power to drag the game to the very end. Unsure of how South African court will decide the long game by PF to drag the funeral has backfired badly back home costing them everything they worked for including the seat of the daughter of the president. Bill 7 victory shakes OF to the very core the only and last anchor of hope that whoever thought PF was still worthy of anything to invest in see hopeless and betrayal people simply moved on. A victory for the UPND this is HH’s smart long game of silence, careful planning and master class execution.





What is next for PF or any opposition in Zambia? Stakes are simply so high unmatched standards by any current opposition leaders because Zambians are level headed.





What about OASIS FORUM, LAZ and other NGO’s what do they say on BILL 7? well maybe they need to understand what their role is and ask themselves if they are rightly positioned or not because forming an NGO or belonging to one has limitations compared to the power of those voted to represent the people can do.





In conclusion, defeating HH at a long game he is knows time and patience and how to use it his success in holding UPND for 20 years in opposition and winning can’t be taken for granted when you can’t handle PF in 5 years without power UPND did it for 20 years.



CIC PRESS TEAM