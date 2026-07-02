Absence of world leaders at Khamenei funeral reflects Iran’s isolation – Fox News

The absence of top leaders from major powers at the funeral of Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei reflects the country’s international isolation, counterterrorism expert Mohammed Omar told Fox News.

“No major power is sending its top leader,” Omar, of the George Washington Program on Extremism, told Fox News.

“For a regime that claims to lead a front stretching from Beirut to Sanaa, a regional turnout at its founder-successor’s funeral is the isolation showing through the pageantry,” he said.

India, despite an invitation from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is sending a delegation led by a deputy foreign minister and a state governor. China and Pakistan have also announced lower-level delegations.