ACC has charged Faith Musonda with 15 counts of possessing property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime

Zambia’s ANTI-CORRUPTION Commission (ACC) Final Charges Against Faith Musonda

April 16, 2023 /Zambia/ — The Zambia Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has finalized the consolidation of charges against Faith Musonda, a businesswoman who was arrested in June 2022 for allegedly possessing K117 million in cash without a valid source of income. The ACC has charged Musonda with 15 counts of possessing property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The charges against Musonda are as follows:

Count 1: Possession of K117,353,420 cash without a valid source of income

Count 2: Possession of a motor vehicle, a Toyota Land Cruiser V8, registration number ALZ 8839, without a valid source of income

Count 3: Possession of a motor vehicle, a Toyota Hilux Double Cab, registration number ALZ 8840, without a valid source of income

Count 4: Possession of a motor vehicle, a Mercedes Benz E250, registration number ALZ 8841, without a valid source of income

Count 5: Possession of a motor vehicle, a Range Rover Vogue, registration number ALZ 8842, without a valid source of income

Count 6: Possession of a motor vehicle, a Toyota Prado, registration number ALZ 8843, without a valid source of income

Count 7: Possession of a motor vehicle, a Toyota Fortuner, registration number ALZ 8844, without a valid source of income

Count 8: Possession of a motor vehicle, a Toyota Harrier, registration number ALZ 8845, without a valid source of income

Count 9: Possession of a motor vehicle, a Toyota Hiace, registration number ALZ 8846, without a valid source of income

Count 10: Possession of a motor vehicle, a Toyota Granvia, registration number ALZ 8847, without a valid source of income

Count 11: Possession of a motor vehicle, a Toyota Premio, registration number ALZ 8848, without a valid source of income

Count 12: Possession of a motor vehicle, a Toyota Mark X, registration number ALZ 8849, without a valid source of income

Count 13: Possession of a motor vehicle, a Toyota Allion, registration number ALZ 8850, without a valid source of income

Count 14: Possession of a motor vehicle, a Toyota Wish, registration number ALZ 8851, without a valid source of income

Count 15: Possession of a motor vehicle, a Toyota Noah, registration number ALZ 8852, without a valid source of income

The ACC has said that it will proceed with the prosecution of Musonda as soon as possible. The case has attracted a lot of public attention, and many people are hoping that the ACC will be able to secure a conviction against Musonda.

Musonda has denied the charges against her, and her lawyers have said that she is innocent. They have also said that the ACC’s investigation into Musonda was politically motivated. She is currently out on bail of K10 million. The case against Musonda is scheduled to be heard in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court on May 10, 2023.

The trial of Faith Musonda is expected to be a major test for the Zambian government’s commitment to fighting corruption. If the ACC is able to secure a conviction against Musonda, it will be a major victory in the fight against corruption in Zambia. However, if Musonda is acquitted, it will be a major setback for the government’s anti-corruption efforts.