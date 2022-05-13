Chanda Kabwe

ACC Pursues Ex-DMMU Chief

Chanda Kabwe, the former DMMU boss, has been romped into corruption investigations.

He faces investigative officers 48 hours after putting up a show of defiance at the Parliamentary Accounts Committee.

