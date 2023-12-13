Access to Information Act-Signing a death certificate against Access to Information- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba



Access to Information Act-Signing a death certificate against Access to Information

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

I have just had a detailed look at the proposed Access to Information Act.

I was surprised that it has more clauses providing restrictions, exemptions,limitations, out-of-bounds, and denials of access to information than providing and enabling access to information.

Further the provisions granting wide authority and discretion to information holders, means that useful and credible information required for purposes of pushing transparency and accountability will never be obtained or will be obtained far later after the facts or effects.

This law reminds me of the Public Order Act, which leaves powers to the Police justifying why a public rally cannot be held or the labour law requiring workers to go on strike.

It means stakeholders can never have a public rally or workers can never legal industrial strike despite the provisions of the law.

The reference to go to court to compel information holders to release the details required, while appearing like a solution, will become a hindrance as seeking court intervention in Zambia is extremely expensive and further, courts take forever to determine a matter.

If the Access to Information Act is passed, it is signing a death certificate against access to information….yet the politicians will thump their chests claiming and fooling us that Zambia has achieved a democratic milestone!…when infact not.

Unfortunately, the status quo will continue without passing a credible access to information law.

If President Hakainde Hichilema and his fellow UPND leaders are truly serious about providing access to information, they should withdraw the Bill and prepare a genuine access to information law.