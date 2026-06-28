Acting With My Wife Is Amazing But the Challenge Comes When We Argue – Maza



By Muzamba Siandizya



Imagine working with your partner every single day. You know each other’s moods, you understand each other without saying much and you already have that connection. Sounds perfect, right?





But now imagine this, you’ve just had an argument. The tension is still there, maybe you’re both quiet or you’re still annoyed. Then suddenly someone says: “The cameras are rolling, action!”



Can you switch back into character that fast? Or would the scene have to wait until things are okay again?





Before we continue, if you’ve made it this far, congratulations.



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Now, back to the story…



Maza and his wife have been making people laugh together since their university days. What started as acting and doing comedy together eventually turned into a beautiful marriage. Today, they still perform together and many fans admire the chemistry they bring on screen.



Speaking on the Kenny T 1 on 1 podcast, Maza was asked what it’s really like working with his wife.





He said working with her is amazing, and they enjoy creating content together. The only challenge comes when they’ve had an argument.





According to Maza, if they’ve disagreed, his wife won’t be in the mood to get into character straight away. Instead of forcing things, he simply waits for her to calm down before they continue working. It just goes to show that even the funniest couples have their moments behind the scenes.





Want to hear the full conversation? Watch the complete Kenny T 1 on 1 podcast on our YouTube channel.