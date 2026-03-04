Adama Traoré Banned from Lifting Weights at West Ham

Adama Traore has reportedly been banned from lifting weights at West Ham United’s training ground by manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

According to renowned transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Nuno has instructed the powerful winger to stay out of the gym, insisting he already “carries enough weight.”

Speaking ahead of West Ham’s Premier League clash against Fulham, Nuno said:“I’ve told him to stay out of the gym. It’s enough weight that he carries… he isn’t a heavyweight boxer.

He’ll do prevention work in the gym, but he’s definitely not in there lifting weights.”

Nuno described Traoré’s physique as “incredible,” attributing it largely to genetics, but warned that further weight training is unnecessary for the 30-year-old winger.

The development comes after reports that Traoré had previously claimed he does not lift weights. However, teammate Crysencio Summerville shared a video on social media showing the Spaniard bench-pressing 145kg at the club’s Rush Green training ground.

Traoré joined West Ham in January from Fulham in a deal worth up to £2 million. Since his move, he has made four substitute appearances in the Premier League and started once in the FA Cup fourth-round victory over Burton Albion.

Nuno, who previously coached Traoré at Wolverhampton Wanderers, praised the winger’s unique qualities:“Traoré’s unique. There are not many players in world football with his ability, pace and skills in one-v-one situations.

He’s a talent that we have to take advantage of, but it will take time.”

Despite limited game time so far, the manager insisted the player’s opportunity will come as the Hammers fight for Premier League survival.