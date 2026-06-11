🤯🔥 AFRICA JUST TOOK OVER THE FIFA WORLD CUP AND THE WORLD IS SPEECHLESS 🏆 🇳🇬 🇿🇦 🇺🇬



FIFA needed Africa. Five of our artists dominate the Official World Cup Album





➡️ Burna Boy 🇳🇬 — Dai Dai (with Shakira) — the Official Tournament Anthem



➡️ Davido 🇳🇬 — No Place Like Home (with Major Lazer & Nelly Furtado)





➡️ Rema 🇳🇬 — Goals (with LISA & Anitta)



➡️ Ayra Starr 🇳🇬 — Show Me (with Latto)



➡️ Tyla 🇿🇦 — Game Time (with Future





Burna Boy is performing the tournament anthem on the Opening Ceremony stage.



And children from a Kampala slum will dance in front of 1 BILLION people at the World Cup Final.





They told Africa to sit in the stands. Africa walked onto the stage instead.

This is not luck.



This is a continent whose culture the world CANNOT ignore anymore no matter how hard they try.





Afrobeats runs the globe. African dance stops the world mid-scroll.



African talent is writing the soundtrack to humanity’s biggest events.

The Ghetto Kids started with nothing.





They will perform on the biggest stage in sports history.



THAT is the Africa they never show you on Western media.



African hype media